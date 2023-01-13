Gators to get visit from this 4-star RB this weekend

The recruiting dead period comes to an end on Friday, opening the gates for Florida football to get back to full steam on the recruiting front. The first order of business is to open up the Swamp to visitors as the limitations on contact expire, with the Gators hosting three top prep prospects this weekend.

One of the names dropping in to pay Billy Napier and his staff a visit is four-star running back Anthony Carrie out of Tampa (Florida) Carrollwood Day in the 2024 recruiting class, who makes his first appearance in Gainesville since last September. The 5-foot-11-inch, 186-pound back is currently being courted by Florida’s running backs coach Jabbar Juluke and defensive analyst Jamar Cheney – both of whom have maintained regular contact with him.

After his prior visit, the high school junior offered the following to Swamp247.

“It was good. I got to see them use the freshman running back [Trevor] Etienne. That was good. That was the main thing I picked up from the game is that they aren’t afraid to use a back early. If you can play, you will play. That was the main thing I saw. The backs played really well and they are being coached up really well. I wasn’t really worried about too much else. Florida is really lacking at the wide receiver position right now, and of course AR missed a couple of guys high. I felt like the backs played well and did their thing. They played a freshman and rotated their backs throughout each drive. That was cool.”

Along with the Gators, the Georgia Bulldogs, South Carolina Gamecocks, LSU Tigers and Michigan State Spartans — among others — are in contention for the young athlete’s talents.

Carrier is ranked No. 144 overall and No. 13 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 127 and 10, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has Georgia out front for the Tampa native with a 34.1% chance, while Florida is right behind them in second with a 22.6% chance of landing him.

