Gators underdogs in ESPN’s Football Power Index prediction vs Wildcats

The Florida Gators are preparing to hit the road and take on the Kentucky Wildcats in an early Saturday afternoon matchup.

Florida have been ruled as the underdogs so far, but the sports books list the game as a nail biter with Kentucky acting as a one-point favorite. ESPN’s Football Power Index predictions have been released and it agrees with Las Vegas.

The FPI is a predictive tool that calculates the probability of victory in every college game each week. As the schedule progresses, the data used to determine a team’s FPI ranking will come from the games played while also predicting the outcomes for each future matchup.

The SEC rivalry game is predicted to be close. The Kentucky Wildcats are favored with a 52.1% to emerge victorious in Lexington. Kentucky is playing with a home-field advantage, and the Wildcat fanbase can be loud when a conference foe pays a visit.

The matchup is set to kick off at noon EDT and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire