Gators unchanged in Basketball Power Index rankings after loss

The Gators saw their four-game winning streak come to an end in College Station on Saturday with a 67-66 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies that went down to the last shot. The late-game woes continue to haunt Florida as they fell to 15-7 overall with a 5-4 mark in Southeastern Conference play.

In ESPN’s latest Basketball Power Index update following the victory, Todd Golden’s team remained in the same spot as our last update at No. 28 overall, sitting between the No. 27 Oklahoma Sooners and No. 29 Wake Forest Demon Deacons — the of which beat the Gators earlier this season.

Florida’s BPI rating — a measurement of a team’s true strength moving forward — rose 0.2 points to 10.79. The offensive BPI fell 0.2 points to 7.7 but the defensive BPI rose 0.3 points to 3.2.

The win-loss projection slightly decreased to 20.4-10.6, with an also slightly reduced 10.4-7.6 prediction for the conference schedule. ESPN gives Florida a distant 0.6% chance to win the Southeastern Conference while the remaining strength of schedule ranks at No. 54.

The Gators will return home to host the Auburn Tigers inside the O’Connell Center on Saturday, Feb. 10. Tipoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

