Gators two-way standout Jac Caglianone earns All-SEC honor

Florida baseball’s star two-way player Jac Caglianone earned some much-deserved recognition on Monday when the Southeastern Conference included him on its All-SEC First Team. The junior slugger earned the honor as a first baseman.

Caglianone has been one of the best players to ever pass through Gainesville, following his enormously successful 2023 campaign with another fabulous performance this past spring. He led the Gators with a videogame numbers slash line of .413/.525/.851 with 29 home runs, 66 runs scored and 58 RBI while also playing great defense at first.

The Tampa (Florida) Plant product ranked third nationally in home runs (second in SEC), fifth in slugging (second in SEC), eighth in batting average (second in SEC) and 11th in on-base percentage (third in SEC) at the end of regular season play. He also drew 20 more walks (41) than strikeouts (21), ranking as the 59th-most-difficult hitter to strikeout in the nation with 9.9 at-bats per strikeout while wielding a minuscule 8.2% punchout rate.

Cags put together some brilliant stretches in 2024. First, he homered in an NCAA-record nine-straight games from April 6-19, followed by 66 consecutive plate appearances without a strikeout from April 7-27. The future first-round pick then proceeded to post a 30-game hitting streak from March 23 through May 12 to tie the all-time program mark.

While his All-SEC selection was not based on his efforts on the mound, it is worth mentioning that Caglianone also put up a 5-1 record, 4.35 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine as a southpaw hurler.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire