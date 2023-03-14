Gators get two-time national champion assistant coach back on sidelines

Florida football found its replacement for departing wide receivers coach Keary Colbert, who recently departed the collegiate ranks to join the Denver Broncos. The man for the job is none other than former Gators assistant Billy Gonzalez, who held the same position twice before in the Swamp before returning for a third time, according to Gators Online’s Nick de la Torre.

Gonzalez’s previous stops in Gainesville came under Urban Meyer from 2005-2009 when he was the wide receivers coach for all five years as well as recruiting coordinator from 2008-2009. His second stint with Florida came when Dan Mullen took the reins in 2018 and came to a close after the head coach’s dismissal in 2021.

The well-traveled assistant coach also spent time with the LSU Tigers in 2010-11 as the passing game coordinator and receivers coach before heading north for a season as co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach with the Illinois Illini, after which he reconnected with Mullen with the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

After leaving Florida, Gonzalez spent the 2022 season with the Florida Atlantic Owls and took a job with the Marshall Thundering Herd as tight ends coach in February before jumping on his latest opportunity with the Orange and Blue.

Funny enough, he replaced his own replacement at his latest gig. My how the turntables.

More Football!

Return visit reaffirms decision for 4-star Florida legacy LB commit Florida football to play first-ever season-opening Thursday game at Utah Florida hosting 2024 safety for multi-day visit in April 5-star Florida quarterback commit set to visit for spring game Anthony Richardson a top-5 pick in latest ESPN mock draft

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire