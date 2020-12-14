Gators toss away playoff hopes, Gus Malzahn out at Auburn

The “Florida man” headlines have always held a special place in our hearts here at the Yahoo Sports College Podcast, but this past weekend brought an entirely new level of admiration. UF DB Marco Wilson’s inexplicable cleat toss essentially cost Florida a chance at the College Football Playoff. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and Pat Forde from Sports Illustrated react to LSU’s wild 34-31 win over the Gators. How does this shake up the playoff race?

Minutes after wrapping the podcast, Auburn fired embattled head coach Gus Malzahn. Dan and Pat have your coaching candidates on the Plains. Was this a smart move by Auburn? Pat, Pete and Dan also hand out their weekly Heisman Trophy awards.

