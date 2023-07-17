Gators ‘at the top’ for rising sophomore QB target

It’s a bit early to start thinking about Florida’s 2026 recruiting class. Still, quarterbacks are usually the first players evaluated and the Gators are eyeing one of the top young arms in the rising sophomore class, Romin Seymour.

Florida hosted Seymoure for a training camp over the summer and immediately presented the Manvel High (Texas) signal caller a scholarship offer, according to Gators Online. A 2026 All-American Bowl competitor, Seymour is getting a ton of attention early on.

Aside from UF, Florida State, Houston, Pittsburgh and Texas A&M have offered. LSU is getting interested but hasn’t officially joined the race yet. Right now, it’s the Gators that sit at the top of his list.

Spending time with offensive analyst Ryan O’Hara and head coach Billy Napier convinced him that the program was right for him, and the new facilities also left a strong impression on him. O’Hara spent time going over film with Seymour, strengthening his relationship with the staff.

Manvel High is the same high school the Kyle Trask went to before coming to Florida. Fans will make the natural comparison between the two, but the truth is that Seymour has only played one year at the high school level so far.

None of the four major recruiting services have a grade for him yet. That’s how young he is. Florida is going well early with a player it likes, but this is only the beginning of a search that will likely last over a year.

