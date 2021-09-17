Gators make top five for this in-state 4-star linebacker

Four-star linebacker Wesley Bissainthe named Florida in his top five on Wednesday after fielding offers from over 30 schools during his recruitment.

Florida joins Florida State, Miami, Penn State and West Virginia in Bissainthe’s top five. The Miami Central product made it to all five schools over the summer, but his trip to Gainesville wasn’t an official visit. With hopes of deciding before the December Early Signing Period, Bissainthe plans to officially visit UF soon, according to 247Sports.

The Hurricanes hosted Bissainthe for the Appalachian State game last weekend and FSU plans on bringing him out in the next few weeks as well. While Penn State may have the best recruiting class of 2022 so far, the Florida schools seem to be in the lead for the Miami native.

247Sports ranks Bissainthe as the fifteenth best linebacker in the country and the sixteenth best recruit out of Florida. Rivals is a bit less bullish on him, ranking Bissainthe at No. 23 positionally and at No. 42 in the state. Both outlets list him as a four-star prospect and have early projections of him committing to Miami.

Bissainthe says he’d like to commit around Thanksgiving, and Florida could use him alongside Shemar James and EJ Lightsey. Linebackers have been a fairly strong position for the Gators recently, and it looks like all efforts are being made to keep that unit bulked up.

