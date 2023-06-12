Gators make top 7 for in-state 3-star offensive tackle

Florida football made the cut for one in-state prep prospect who released his list of top schools this weekend. Among the seven programs three-star offensive tackle Tye Holton out of Oviedo (Florida) prefers the most, the flagship in-state institution emerged as one of the finalists for the 2024 recruiting class member.

Also listed as potential destinations for the 6-foot-4-inch, 270-pound lineman were the Central Florida Knights, Florida State Seminoles, Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies, Penn State Nittany Lions and Vanderbilt Commodores.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Holton has a packed schedule this month filled to the brim with official visits. The rising senior officially visited Penn State from June 2-4 and Miami from June 9-11, with the Orange and Blue next on the docket for June 16-18. He will follow that up with an OV in Tallahassee with the Seminoles from June 23-25.

Holton is ranked No. 996 overall and No. 83 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 939 and 70, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediciton Machine has the Gators in front of the pack with a 36.4% chance of signing him, followed by FSU (26.6%), Miami (18.3%) and Penn State (11.6%).

More Football!

Gators get commitment from coveted JUCO EDGE Florida football's top incoming transfer per CBS Sports Florida football to get blue-chip pass-catcher on campus this weekend College 12-Pack Podcast: Nick Saban vs Kirby Smart, who is No. 1? Dooley's Dozen: 12 best and worst case scenarios of the SEC schedule reveal

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire