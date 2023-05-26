Gators make top 6 for this blue-chip Lone Star State offensive tackle

Florida football made the top-six cut for offensive lineman Michael Uini out of Copperas Cove (Texas), who revealed his preferred programs to On3’s Hayes Fawcett on Thursday.

The 6-foot-8-inch, 315-pound trench warrior also included the Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas Longhorns, Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines and Clemson Tigers among his top schools.

Uini has not yet stepped on Florida’s campus but does have an official visit date set for the second week of June. In the meantime, Billy Napier and Co. have been working hard to keep the rising high school senior in the fold.

“The coaches kept in touch with me and my family, checking up on us,” Uini told Fawcett. “Coach Sale and Coach Stapleton are the main ones doing that, but Coach Hamilton does it as well. That tells me they really want me.”

Uini is ranked No. 134 overall and No. 8 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 152 and 10, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has Texas leading the pack for his commitment with a 24.4% chance of landing him, followed by Alabama (15.8%), Clemson (13.5%) and Michigan (11.3%).

