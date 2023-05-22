Gators make top 5 for this speedy 2025 running back

Florida football is looking to the future, making the latest cut for 2025 four-star running back Anthony “Turbo” Rogers’ commitment after he divulged his top five schools on Sunday, according to All Gators’ Brandon Carroll.

Along with the Gators, the diminutive 5-foot-8-inch, 185-pound back also included the Auburn Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs and Oregon Ducks among his top five preferred destinations.

Originally from Pike Road, Alabama, Rogers transferred to IMG Academy this offseason ahead of his high school junior year. Back at home in the Cotton State, he amassed 1,626 yards and 22 touchdowns on 8.7 yards per carry, while snagging eight passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns during his sophomore campaign; he also averaged over 35 yards per kick return on eight attempts in 2022.

Rogers is ranked No. 88 overall and No. 8 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 96 and 8, respectively. ‘Bama leads the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 39.5% chance of landing him, followed by Auburn (23.2%), Georgia (10.2%) and Florida (8.5%).



Story originally appeared on Gators Wire