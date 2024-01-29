Gators are in top 5 for coveted 2025 defensive lineman

The Florida football program made it into the top five selections for a three-star prospect from Nashville, Tennessee.

Head coach Billy Napier and the coaching staff hosted several high school juniors over the weekend as the 2025 recruiting cycle is now in full swing. Reporters from Gators Online spoke with defensive lineman Amir Leonard-Jean Charles after his official visit to UF on Saturday.

The high school junior spent some time wandering the campus and even had a film room session with the coaching staff. Charles told Gators Online that he had a positive experience while taking a tour around Lake Alice.

“That was the first time I’ve ever been to Florida. It was cool,” Charles said. “The stuff they showed us was mind blowing and different. The bats, they release bats at night to eat all the bugs and that was cool. Then the pond (Lake Alice) with the gators and snakes in it, that’s hard; I’ve never seen that before.”

Although Charles didn’t directly speak with Florida head coach Billy Napier, he did get in the film room with defensive line coaches Gerald Chatman and Kali James Jr.

“The vibe was there; the vibe was for sure there,” Charles said. “What I got from those guys in the positional meeting was coach Chat is big on details and finishing. That’s what I like to see in a coach from a player perspective. And coach James, he told me what I can do better on film and things like that. It was a great time overall.”

Amir Leonard-Jean Charles is a three-star defensive lineman at Lipscomb Academy (Tennessee). The recruit is ranked No. 489 on the 247Sports composite scale and No. 63 among interior lineman.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire