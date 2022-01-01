Gators in top 4 for this 3-star cornerback and track standout

Florida’s defensive back haul for 2022 doesn’t look nearly as bare as it did before early signing day. Back on Dec. 15, the team landed the commitments of a pair of blue-chip safeties in Devin Moore and Kamari Wilson, a five-star and top-30 recruit. However, this team could still use some help at cornerback, and that’s where three-star Killeen, Texas, prospect Khamari Terrell could come into play.

Terrell, a 6-foot-1-inch, 180-pound corner, has been recruited hard recently by Baylor and Mississippi State, and he visited both in December. A two-sport athlete, Terrell has also visited Florida and Texas for track, and he told 247Sports that he’s looking for a school that can accommodate both football and track.

He just picked up an offer from the Gators on Thursday, and he listed UF in his current top four, alongside Baylor, Clemson and USC.

“I’ve talked to them a lot and I’ve been in touch with Corey Raymond since he was at LSU so I have a good relationship,” Terrell said when asked about his thoughts on Florida.

He is still yet to decide where he will take his fifth and final official visit, though considering he still hasn’t visited schools in his top four in Clemson and USC, it seems likely he will choose to see one of those schools. Terrell said he plans to make his decision before February.

