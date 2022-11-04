Gators make top 3 for this 5-star CB

The Florida Gators are pushing hard for five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks to close out the 2023 recruiting cycle. On Thursday, the IMG Academy product named UF as one of his three finalists along with Alabama and LSU.

Ricks recently reclassified from the 2024 class, but his youth hasn’t limited him in the recruiting space. The best of the best are going after him, and now he’s narrowed things down to three SEC schools.

Both Florida and Alabama missed out on the top-ranked cornerback in the class, Cormani McClain, recently, so Ricks’ reclassification provides a second shot at securing an elite defensive back. LSU might have the upper hand, though.

Ricks is planning on visiting the Tigers this weekend for an unofficial visit, according to On3, and LSU will get the final shot at him on Dec. 16 for an official visit. The plan is for Ricks to decide on Dec. 23, which means he’ll be fresh off that trip when commitment day arrives.

Florida will get Ricks on an official visit Dec. 2, a week after he’s planning on stopping by Alabama.

He is the No. 2 cornerback in the class of 2023, according to both the On3 consensus and 247Sports composite. He’s also ranked in the top 25 nationally on both sites.

