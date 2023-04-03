Gators make top-13 cut for this 4-star in-state wide receiver

Florida football made the cut for four-star wide receiver Terrance Moore out of Tampa Catholic (Florida) who released his top 13 schools through On3’s Hayes Fawcett on Monday via Twitter. The 6-foot-4-inch, 190-pound pass-catcher is a coveted recruit across the nation, with suitors stretching from coast to coast.

The other schools listed alongside the Gators are the Georgia Bulldogs, Clemson Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas A&M Aggies, LSU Tigers, Auburn Tigers, Penn State Nittany Lions, Colorado Buffaloes, Tennessee Volunteers, USC Trojans, Miami Hurricanes and Pitt Panthers.

Moore is ranked No. 240 overall and No. 36 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking ranks him at Nos. 186 and 33, respectively. Interestingly, On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Central Florida Knights ahead of the pack for his commitment with a 21.3% chance of landing him, while the Florida State Seminoles are in second at 18.6%, Hurricanes next at 16% and the Panthers fourth at 9%.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire