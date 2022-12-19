Gators make top 13 for this 2024 blue-chip safety

Florida football’s recruiting efforts are back in high gear now that the early signing period has arrived, and while the focus is currently on the remaining prep prospects in the 2023 class, Billy Napier and Co. continue to push forward into the more distant the future as well.

The gang got some good news on Sunday afternoon when four-star safety TyShun White announced his top 13 schools on his personal Twitter account, which included the Orange and Blue among the baker’s dozen of options. True to form, he also has donned the moniker of the “bagel” which was featured in his tweeted image.

Thanks To All Who’s Helped Me In This Process and counting with me on this journey! All Praises To God🧎🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/vVFVaoczWD — TyShun White “Ty” (@Thecautionchild) December 18, 2022

The other schools included on the list are the Florida State Seminoles, Michigan State Spartans, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas A&M Aggies, South Carolina Gamecocks, Virginia Tech Hokies, Colorado Buffaloes, Texas Longhorns, Auburn Tigers, North Carolina Tar Heels, Michigan Wolverines and Tennessee Volunteers.

White is ranked No. 244 overall and No. 22 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 262 and 24, respectively. Interestingly, On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine still gives the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets a 26.2% chance of landing him with Auburn and Virginia Tech behind in second and third place at 15.5% and 13.3%, respectively.

