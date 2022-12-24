Gators third-year sophomore DB leaves via transfer portal

Florida football’s roster has been hemorrhaging of late thanks to NCAA transfer portal — the de facto free agency system in collegiate sports that has gone wild since the free-for-all opened up following the COVID season. On Friday, the Gators lost a pair of young defensive backs who are seeking greener pastures, including third-year sophomore Tre'Vez Johnson who announced his plans on Twitter with a brief post.

The 5-foot-11-inch, 194-pound DB from Jacksonville (Florida) Bartram Trail — who was a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting cycle — appeared in all 12 games as a true freshman, notching 15 total tackles along with two pass breakups, one tackle for loss and an interception.

Johnson made 16 starts at the STAR position stretching over the last two seasons, appearing in 22 games to make it 34 total for his career in Gainesville. In 2021, he started in seven of his 10 appearances, notching 24 tackles, three pass breakups and an interception; he recorded 26 total tackles in 2022 with two pass breakups and two fumble recoveries along with an interception.

He is the only Gator to have grabbed an interception in each of the last three seasons. Johnson still has two years of collegiate eligibility remaining for wherever he ends up landing.

