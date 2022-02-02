Gators target TreVonte’ Citizen fakes out everyone before making commitment

Florida lost the first major recruiting battle of national signing day on Wednesday afternoon when Lake Charles College Prep (La.) running back TreVonte’ Citizen announced that he would be signing with the rival Miami Hurricanes.

But his announcement was a whirlwind for everyone watching, including the Hurricanes fans. Citizen initially picked up an Auburn hat before setting it back down. He then did the same thing with both a Florida and UM hat. Finally, he got to the LSU hat, which he put on his head before pausing for a second, removing it, and pulling out a different Hurricanes hat, marking his ultimate decision.

Citizen, the No. 107 player in the 2022 class, was a player that the Gators felt good about heading into the day. However, he never took an official visit to Gainesville, and he was coming off a trip to Coral Gables. Florida also already had a running back commit in the class in four-star Louisiana prospect Trevor Etienne, who signed Wednesday.

Florida’s class currently ranks 19th nationally, and it will hope for better news later in the day to climb into the top 15.

