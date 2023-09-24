Gators student section welcomes 5-star recruit to The Swamp

The fans in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium were put through a doozy of a football game on Saturday night, but the Florida student section did their best to assist the football program on the recruiting trail.

A handful of attendees on the east side of the Swamp used a tarp, orange and blue paint and a simple phrase to catch the eyes of the top-rated wide receiver in the class of 2024.

No. 2 overall prospect Jeremiah Smith was in attendance for the matchup with the Florida Gators and Charlotte 49ers. The fans heard the news and went all in to welcome the high school senior.

The Florida fans wrote, “JEREMIAH 2 THE SWAMP” and spread the banner before halftime.

#Gators student section holds up a “Jeremiah 2 The Swamp” sign with the the nation’s No. 1 recruit @Jermiah_Smith1 in attendance. pic.twitter.com/9RACKtpREZ — Zach Abolverdi (@ZachAbolverdi) September 23, 2023

Smith is a five-star prospect out of Chaminade-Madonna High School in Hollywood, Florida. 247Sports lists him as the No. 1 wide receiver in the nation, standing at 6-foot-3-inches and weighing 198 pounds.

As of right now, the highly regarded prospect is committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes, but it’s never too late to flip a recruit.

