Gators still voteless in men’s basketball AP Poll

It was an up-and-down week for Florida basketball. The Gators earned their biggest win of the season at home last Wednesday night against the then-second-ranked Tennessee Volunteers before reverting back to their old ways on the road against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night, coming out cold and failing to complete the late comeback — as the squad is wont to do.

The fanbase had high hopes that the upset over the Vols would sneak the Orange and Blue back into the polls with at least a few votes to show, but alas, that is not to be. On Monday, the Associated Press Poll was released and Todd Golden’s gang was nowhere to be found.

Only two of Florida’s Southeastern Conference peers made the top 25 this time around, with the Alabama Crimson Tide moving up a spot to No. 3 while the Vols tumbled four spots down to No. 6. The Auburn Tigers (65), Arkansas Razorbacks (11), Missouri Tigers (6) and Kentuck (1) all received votes.

Speaking of Alabama, the Crimson Tide are next on the docket for the Gators, who host Florida on Wednesday, Feb. 8, inside Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Tipoff for the midweek affair is scheduled for 9 p.m. EST and the game can be followed by watching ESPN2 or listening to the Gator Sports Network.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire