Gators still can’t crack the vote in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Adam Dubbin
·2 min read
Gators still can’t crack the vote in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Florida basketball had a solid week, nearly completing the comeback bid against the Texas A&M Aggies — but falling two points short — while finally getting off to a strong start against the Mississippi State Bulldogs and holding them off for a two-point victory. While the team still looks sluggish at times, those two performances on the road were quite commendable for Todd Golden’s gang.

Meanwhile, the Southeastern Conference has only three teams in the top 25, with the Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 2, Tennessee Volunteers at No. 4 and Auburn Tigers at No. 16. Two other schools — TAMU and the Missouri Tigers — also receiver votes.

While the Gators remain voteless, they are currently ranked No. 44 in the NET rankings, No. 36 in ESPN’s Basketball Power Index and No. 42 in KenPom. Florida faces its next opponent, the South Carolina Gamecocks, on Wednesday, Jan. 25, with tipoff slated for 7 p.m. EST inside the O’Connell Center.

Take a look below at the full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll update.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Purdue

19-1

792 (24)

+2

2

Alabama

17-2

771 (8)

+2

3

Houston

18-2

684

-2

4

Tennessee

16-3

648

+5

5

Kansas State

17-2

636

+10

6

Virginia

15-3

623

+4

7

UCLA

17-3

584

-2

8

Arizona

17-3

574

+3

9

Kansas

16-3

568

-7

10

Texas

16-3

493

-3

11

TCU

15-4

446

+2

12

Xavier

16-4

441

-4

13

Iowa State

14-4

405

-1

14

Gonzaga

17-4

366

-8

15

Marquette

16-5

306

+3

16

Auburn

16-3

290

+1

17

Baylor

14-5

256

+5

18

Charleston

21-1

203

+3

19

Miami

15-4

201

-3

20

UConn

16-5

191

-6

21

Providence

15-5

155

-1

22

Saint Mary’s

18-4

139

+2

23

Clemson

16-4

129

-4

24

Florida Atlantic

19-1

104

+4

25

Duke

14-5

71

+2

Schools Dropped Out

No. 23 Illinois; No. 25 Arkansas

Others Receiving Votes

Indiana 47; New Mexico 46; Rutgers 39; Illinois 37; San Diego St. 33; Michigan St. 21; Kentucky 19; Wisconsin 17; NC State 13; Kent St. 13; North Carolina 9; Texas A&M 8; Missouri 8; Creighton 5; Seattle 4; Wake Forest 2; Oral Roberts 2; UC Santa Barbara 1

Related

KenPom sees Gators move up thanks to road win over Mississippi State

Florida basketball inches up BPI following big road win vs MSU

Gators leap in NET rankings after win over Mississippi State

List

Florida survives comeback bid from Mississippi State, earns first Quad 1 win of season

List

Pat Dooley's instant reactions to Florida's close loss at TAMU

List

Quick breakdown of Florida basketball's big win over Missouri Tigers

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire

Recommended Stories