Gators still can’t crack the vote in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Florida basketball had a solid week, nearly completing the comeback bid against the Texas A&M Aggies — but falling two points short — while finally getting off to a strong start against the Mississippi State Bulldogs and holding them off for a two-point victory. While the team still looks sluggish at times, those two performances on the road were quite commendable for Todd Golden’s gang.

Meanwhile, the Southeastern Conference has only three teams in the top 25, with the Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 2, Tennessee Volunteers at No. 4 and Auburn Tigers at No. 16. Two other schools — TAMU and the Missouri Tigers — also receiver votes.

While the Gators remain voteless, they are currently ranked No. 44 in the NET rankings, No. 36 in ESPN’s Basketball Power Index and No. 42 in KenPom. Florida faces its next opponent, the South Carolina Gamecocks, on Wednesday, Jan. 25, with tipoff slated for 7 p.m. EST inside the O’Connell Center.

Take a look below at the full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll update.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Purdue 19-1 792 (24) +2 2 Alabama 17-2 771 (8) +2 3 Houston 18-2 684 -2 4 Tennessee 16-3 648 +5 5 Kansas State 17-2 636 +10 6 Virginia 15-3 623 +4 7 UCLA 17-3 584 -2 8 Arizona 17-3 574 +3 9 Kansas 16-3 568 -7 10 Texas 16-3 493 -3 11 TCU 15-4 446 +2 12 Xavier 16-4 441 -4 13 Iowa State 14-4 405 -1 14 Gonzaga 17-4 366 -8 15 Marquette 16-5 306 +3 16 Auburn 16-3 290 +1 17 Baylor 14-5 256 +5 18 Charleston 21-1 203 +3 19 Miami 15-4 201 -3 20 UConn 16-5 191 -6 21 Providence 15-5 155 -1 22 Saint Mary’s 18-4 139 +2 23 Clemson 16-4 129 -4 24 Florida Atlantic 19-1 104 +4 25 Duke 14-5 71 +2

Schools Dropped Out

No. 23 Illinois; No. 25 Arkansas

Others Receiving Votes

Indiana 47; New Mexico 46; Rutgers 39; Illinois 37; San Diego St. 33; Michigan St. 21; Kentucky 19; Wisconsin 17; NC State 13; Kent St. 13; North Carolina 9; Texas A&M 8; Missouri 8; Creighton 5; Seattle 4; Wake Forest 2; Oral Roberts 2; UC Santa Barbara 1

Story continues

Related

KenPom sees Gators move up thanks to road win over Mississippi State Florida basketball inches up BPI following big road win vs MSU Gators leap in NET rankings after win over Mississippi State

List

Florida survives comeback bid from Mississippi State, earns first Quad 1 win of season

List

Pat Dooley's instant reactions to Florida's close loss at TAMU

List

Quick breakdown of Florida basketball's big win over Missouri Tigers

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire