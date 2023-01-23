Gators still can’t crack the vote in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
Florida basketball had a solid week, nearly completing the comeback bid against the Texas A&M Aggies — but falling two points short — while finally getting off to a strong start against the Mississippi State Bulldogs and holding them off for a two-point victory. While the team still looks sluggish at times, those two performances on the road were quite commendable for Todd Golden’s gang.
Meanwhile, the Southeastern Conference has only three teams in the top 25, with the Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 2, Tennessee Volunteers at No. 4 and Auburn Tigers at No. 16. Two other schools — TAMU and the Missouri Tigers — also receiver votes.
While the Gators remain voteless, they are currently ranked No. 44 in the NET rankings, No. 36 in ESPN’s Basketball Power Index and No. 42 in KenPom. Florida faces its next opponent, the South Carolina Gamecocks, on Wednesday, Jan. 25, with tipoff slated for 7 p.m. EST inside the O’Connell Center.
Take a look below at the full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll update.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Purdue
19-1
792 (24)
+2
2
Alabama
17-2
771 (8)
+2
3
Houston
18-2
684
-2
4
Tennessee
16-3
648
+5
5
Kansas State
17-2
636
+10
6
Virginia
15-3
623
+4
7
UCLA
17-3
584
-2
8
Arizona
17-3
574
+3
9
Kansas
16-3
568
-7
10
16-3
493
-3
11
TCU
15-4
446
+2
12
Xavier
16-4
441
-4
13
Iowa State
14-4
405
-1
14
Gonzaga
17-4
366
-8
15
Marquette
16-5
306
+3
16
Auburn
16-3
290
+1
17
14-5
256
+5
18
Charleston
21-1
203
+3
19
Miami
15-4
201
-3
20
UConn
16-5
191
-6
21
Providence
15-5
155
-1
22
Saint Mary’s
18-4
139
+2
23
16-4
129
-4
24
Florida Atlantic
19-1
104
+4
25
Duke
14-5
71
+2
Schools Dropped Out
No. 23 Illinois; No. 25 Arkansas
Others Receiving Votes
Indiana 47; New Mexico 46; Rutgers 39; Illinois 37; San Diego St. 33; Michigan St. 21; Kentucky 19; Wisconsin 17; NC State 13; Kent St. 13; North Carolina 9; Texas A&M 8; Missouri 8; Creighton 5; Seattle 4; Wake Forest 2; Oral Roberts 2; UC Santa Barbara 1
