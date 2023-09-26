Gators still projected for this bowl game, but against a different opponent

USA TODAY Sports released the latest edition of its bowl game projections after the conclusion of Week 4.

The crystal ball was studied and the Gasparilla Bowl is still in the Florida Gators’ future. The department at CBS Sports also predicted a trip to Tampa and matched the Gators with South Alabama.

According to USA TODAY Sports’ Erick Smith, the Florida Gators will be facing off against the Tulane Green Wave, who currently stand tall at 4-0. The Green Wave has taken down South Alabama, Ole Miss, Southern Miss and Nicholls State so far.

The Gasparilla Bowl will be played on Dec. 22 and the invitations are sent to teams representing the SEC, ACC, and American Conference.

Florida is on a three-game win streak and will hit the road for the second time this season as they visit the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday. The kickoff is slated for noon EDT and will air on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire