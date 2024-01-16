Gators still out of CBS Sports’ bracketology heading into Vols game

Todd Golden’s Gators earned their first Southeastern Conference victory of the season last time out against the Arkansas Razorbacks with an authoritative 90-68 win inside the O’Connell Center. However, it was not enough to return to the NCAA Tournament projections according to one major bracketologist.

CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm released his latest bracketology update for the 2024 Big Dance and once again omitted Florida from his field of teams despite the recent win. The losses to Kentucky and Ole Miss are clearly still in his mind.

It has been two updates since the Gators were last in Palm’s bracket — which came just before the Kentucky game — when Golden’s gang was a No. 11 seed in the Midwest bracket, as compared to their No. 11 seed in the South the week before that.

Looking around the SEC, the Tennessee Volunteers (No. 2), Kentucky Wildcats (No. 4), Ole Miss Rebels (No. 5), Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 5), Auburn Tigers (No. 6), South Carolina Gamecocks (No. 8) and Texas A&M Aggies (No. 9) were the conference schools included in the NCAA Tournament prediction.

Florida vs. Tennessee is scheduled to start at a revised 5 p.m. ET time — back two hours from the original start time due to inclement weather — and can be watched on ESPN2.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire