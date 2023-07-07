Gators still among top-3 schools in play for 4-star Peach State CB

Four-star cornerback Jalyn Crawford out of Lilburn (Georgia) Parkview in the 2024 recruiting cycle released his top three preferred schools on Twitter late Friday morning. Among the triad of finalists are the Florida Gators, who join the LSU Tigers and Auburn Tigers as finalists for his highly-sought talents.

“They’ve been at the top for me. They’re already at the top,” Crawford told All Gators in regard to the Orange and Blue. “They got good people, good facilities, everything’s good. It’s a nice vibe, me and the coaches, we all get along with each other.

Frankly, the recent announcement should not come as much surprise to anyone who has been following the 6-foot, 180-pound defender. Since making an official visit to the Swamp back in April, the Peach State product has had Florida among his top-three schools.

Crawford is ranked No. 162 overall and No. 16 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 174 and 20, respectively. He currently carries a 247Sports prediction for Auburn and LSU while On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine puts AU in front with a 71.0% chance of signing him, followed by LSU at a 22.9% mark.

