Gators still among top 10 programs for wide receivers

The Florida football program has historically been known for its high-powered offenses starting back when the legendary Steve Spurrier took over in 1990. Prior to that, the team spent the decade punishing its opponents on the ground with a fierce ground attack that included Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith.

The arrival of Spurrier moved the focus from the offensive backfield to under center, devising a system in which his quarterback absolutely thrived. Alas, those high-octane passers needed teammates to catch the ball on the other end, which led to a thriving wide receiver corps as well.

Despite the highs and lows experienced in the Swamp over the years, the Gators still routinely produce some of the best pass-catchers in the collegiate ranks while landing plenty of former players on NFL rosters.

ESPN’s David Hale recently published his “Position U” rankings in which he surveyed the collegiate football landscape for the best programs for players to flourish. The Orange and Blue earned a spot at most of the positions including the No. 8 spot in his wide receiver rankings — coincidentally, the same ranking as the quarterback position received.

The last wide receiver to be taken in the first round of the NFL draft was the athletic Kadarius Toney, who was snagged with the 20th pick overall by the New York Giants in 2021. The most recent pass-catcher to be taken in the draft is Justin Shorter, who was selected this year in the fifth round with the 150th pick overall by the Buffalo Bills.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire