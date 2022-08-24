Gators have steep hill to climb in USA TODAY Sports’ college football re-rank

Florida football is coming off one of its most disappointing seasons in recent memory, posting its worst record in Southeastern Conference play since 1986 in Dan Mullen’s final year at the helm. While the program has shifted gears with the hiring of Billy Napier and his army of staffers, the bitter taste of 2021 still remains for many in the media.

UF was left out of the top 25 in the preseason issue of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, in which the Gators garnered just 17 total votes, effectively ranking them No. 38 in the nation. The same publication released its college football re-rank on Wednesday, and the news is even worse, as Florida came in at No. 46 overall in the update.

As we all know, misery loves company and the Gators have plenty of that in the middle of mediocrity, with the Miami Hurricanes (No. 39), Tennessee Volunteers (No. 41), Texas Longhorns (No. 42), LSU Tigers (No. 43) and Florida State Seminoles (No. 48) also nearby in the re-ranking.

Florida’s opponent in the season opener, the Utah Utes, come in at No. 7. The two teams will square off in the Swamp on September 3 to kick off the 2022 college football season.

