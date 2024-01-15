Gators stay put in latest ESPN recruiting rankings update

At one point, the Florida Gators were poised to bring in one of the nation’s top recruiting classes, but a busy early signing period saw UF fall to the No. 15 spot on ESPN’s college football recruiting class rankings.

Staff writer Craig Haubert updated that list for the first time in 2024 on Friday, and Florida stayed put at No. 15.

Little is expected to change for the Orange and Blue over the next month, even with national signing day coming on Feb. 7, but it’s good to see the Gators not fall any further down the list.

Billy Napier still brought nine players ranked on the ESPN 300, including a pair of top-25 talents — quarterback DJ Lagway and defensive end L.J. McCray.

“The Gators lost one of the top QBs late in the 2023 cycle but have scored big for 2024, landing five-star D.J. Lagway out of Texas. A tough, competitive player who can run well and create, he also has a smooth, compact release as a passer.

“Defensively, the Gators have made some potentially impactful additions. Senior riser L.J. McCray gives the Gators a DL with wonderful length and explosiveness and he has tallied double-digit sacks over the last two seasons and still possesses a lot of physical upside.”

Linebackers Aaron Chiles and Myles Graham also earned shoutouts, as well as running backs Jaden Baugh and Kahnen Daniels. Those are two position rooms that Florida needed to add depth to.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire