Gators spring football: How much will we learn about new QB DJ Lagway?

GAINESVILLE — Florida coach Billy Napier opens spring practices Thursday aiming to set a new course for a struggling program entering Year 3 on his watch.

Napier welcomes 30 new scholarship players and four new assistant coaches, the latest being Jonathan Decoster as UF continues to have two offensive line assistants.

In the search for answers, leaders, playmakers and momentum, the Gators will stage 15 practices during six weeks, culminating with the April 13 spring game in the Swamp.

Questions abound while hope springs eternal:

How much can we learn about DJ Lagway?

The nation’s no. 1 quarterback recruit is key to Napier’s long-term future. The 18-year-old also will have to wait his turn.

Graham Mertz returns for a second season in Gainesville after transferring from Wisconsin and resurrecting his career. Lagway views Mertz, 23, as a mentor, but needs to have a role in 2024.

What Lagway can provide should begin to crystallize during the coming weeks.

The 6-foot-2, 238-pound Texas native has dual-threat abilities Mertz lacks. Lagway potentially could provide a downfield passing threat Mertz was unable to muster in 2023. Among SEC schools, UF’s 14 completions of at least 30 yards were fewer than only hapless Mississippi State.

Many envision Lagway having a Tim Tebow-like role while Mertz handles the load a la Chris Leak during the 2006 NCAA title run.

Lagway first needs to develop comfort in the offense, timing with his receivers and leadership in the huddle.

Tebow, another 5-star QB, was pedestrian as an early enrollee in 2006. Feleipe Franks, a high-profile LSU flip, was a disaster in 2016, highlighted by 3 spring game interceptions on 4 pass attempts.

Tebow became a legend while the turnover-prone Franks was a textbook case in unfulfilled potential.

Lagway’s every move will be watched and weighed. Time will tell what it truly means.

What position group is on the spot?

Every unit has plenty to prove after a 5-7 season, some more than others, none more than the offensive line.

The Gators failed to generate consistent push in the run game while Mertz took a beating, beginning with getting sacked 5 times during a season-opening loss at Utah — among the eight games when opponents downed him at least three times.

UF will have options as it retools the unit.

Alabama transfer Damieon George committed 8 penalties at right tackle and might be better suited inside. Meanwhile, Austin Barber’s move to left tackle drew mixed reviews. Massive redshirt sophomore Kamryn Waites (6-8, 365) also might be better at guard than tackle.

Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson could be the most pivotal among UF’s 11 transfers. The 6-foot-6, 310-pounder started 37 games the past three seasons for San Diego State, including 18 on the left side and 19 on the right.

Arkansas offensive tackle transfer Devon Manuel, a 6-foot-9, 310-pound 3-star prospect, played in one game in 2023 but has potential. Meanwhile, backup guard Knijeah Harris is poised to emerge as is fellow redshirt freshman Roderick Kearney in the interior.

Longtime O-line coach Rob Sale and Decoster will look to put the pieces together after Darnell Stapleton’s departure to the NFL led Napier to stick with his two-coach philosophy in the trenches.

Whatever it takes, the Gators need to make massive strides up front.

Can more voices on offense elevate UF’s attack and limit miscues?

Napier’s decision to call plays the past two seasons has drawn critcism. While he plans to remain in the role, the 44-year-old will seek ample input, allowing him to better focus on the Gators’ overall operation.

He recently hired veteran coach Dan Enos as an analyst and promoted tight ends coach Russ Callaway to serve as co-offensive coordinator with Sale.

Add analysts John Donovan, the former offensive coordinator at Penn State, Vanderbilt and Maryland under James Franklin, and Eric Kiesau, who had the same role at Auburn, Fresno State and Boise State, and UF has four former OCs in the mix.

More brainpower could improve UF’s attack or become too many cooks in the kitchen.

The Gators’ offense did improve as 2023 unfolded.

UF averaged 19 points during its first four games against FBS foes and 33.5 during the next six games before Mertz’s season-ending injury at Missouri. UF’s 30.5 points per game in SEC play ranked fifth.

Yet, continued issues with clock management, timeout usage and substitution miscues undercut the effort. Delegating some offensive responsibilities might help.

Is Ron Roberts now in charge on defense?

Austin Armstrong’s fast start as a first-time Power 5 coordinator quickly fizzled and the Gators’ D became as sieve, yielding an average of 38.2 points during a season-ending five-game losing streak.

When inside linebackers coach Jay Bateman left Dec. 21 to become Texas A&M’s defensive coordinator, Napier turned to Roberts. The 56-year-old worked with Napier during his first two seasons at Louisiana (2018-19) and has a strong relationship with Armstrong, calling him “a rising star” during an interview with the Orlando Sentinel last year.

Roberts now might shine a path forward for the 31-year-old Armstrong and a beleaguered defense.

“There’s a mentor-type relationship there,” Napier said. “We’re getting a guy who can coach the coaches.”

New secondary coach Will Harris and defensive line coach Gerald Chatman are a pair of 30-somethings who will replace 50-something veterans Corey Raymond and Sean Spencer, who didn’t always see eye to eye with Armstrong.

Whoever runs the show, Roberts will be a steadying force.

Can Napier finally fix special teams?

The game’s “third phase” has been a comedy of errors for two seasons.

The addition of New England Patriots assistant Joe Houston was a positive step, but much work remains as he works alongside embattled analyst Chris Couch.

Miscues were legion and costly in 2023.

During a crushing 39-36 overtime loss to Arkansas, a costly late-game substitution infraction after the field-goal unit ran onto the field as the offense looked to spike the ball led to a 5-yard penalty and a 44-yard missed kick by Trey Smack.

In a 24-11 season-opening loss at Utah, cornerback Jason Marshall and receiver Eugene Wilson III ran onto the field simultaneously after the Gators forced a punt. Each wear the No. 3, creating sideline chaos that was recurring theme.

UF also had 10 men on the field against the Utes, one of five times the Gators fielded too few players on a special-teams play.

Every facet of special teams from operation to personnel to philosophy is in dire need of a spring cleaning.

Edgar Thompson can be reached at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com