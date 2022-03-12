Gators Spring Camp Preview: What can we really expect from these cornerbacks?

I’ve been dreading writing this introduction. The topic of Gators secondary play has been bludgeoned to death time and time again over the past two years and the hiring of Corey Raymond threw that into overdrive. The struggles this team has had in creating consistent pass coverage in any game situation despite sending players to the NFL every year points the finger squarely at coaching malpractice, so the Gators hired the best cornerbacks coach out there. Case closed?

Well, not exactly. Unlike last season, the Gators are entering this year with a thin depth chart at the position and only two players with significant on field experience in the SEC. Additionally, some became frustrated with Jason Marshall Jr., who was a five-star freshman and the crowned successor to the Gators’ defense, because he was penalty prone. Can the Gators dig out of that hole so quickly? Let’s take a look at the corners Florida has on the roster and what they bring to the table.

Overview

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerbacks on roster:

Avery Helm

Jaydon Hill

Jalen Kimber

Jason Marshall Jr.

Devin Moore

Ethan Pouncey

Jordan Young

Avery Helm was one of the Gators’ three regular starters that rotated through the outside cornerback position, sharing his side with Marshall Jr. opposite Kaiir Elam. When Helm wins, it’s usually because he’s a better athlete than the guy lined up across from him. He reportedly ran the 40-yard dash in 4.3-seconds and jumped a 40-inch vertical last offseason, which, if accurate, are good enough to beat out most speedy receivers and most jump ball receivers.

Jason Marshall Jr. earned starting reps as a freshman, a tough thing to do even for a five-star under Dan Mullen. He was given a ton of praise before the season started, particularly for his ability to mirror routes and a backpedal that can neutralize many release packages. He did a lot of good things in 2021 and can get even better next season.

Story continues

Jalen Kimber parachuted onto the Gators roster this offseason from the transfer portal, transferring from Georgia after missing the whole season with an injury. Preseason, he was projected as a starter for the eventual national champs. With Florida, his addition is a major boost to a room already filled with potential. Sweetest of all, Dawgs fans hated the move, which is a reward in and of itself.

Devin Moore is one of three early enrollees from the 2022 recruiting class who will be participating in spring camp. He’s Florida’s only cornerback recruit, and most teams nationally prefer him as a safety. He has strong leadership traits and the Fighting Irish made a hard push to keep him away from Florida. On the field, he’s a ballhawk thanks to his speed and long levers. Don’t expect too much from him on the field in year one, but he could return fun results in the future.

Jaydon Hill started last offseason as an expected started for the Gators but watched his chances circle the drain after he ruptured his ACL. He didn’t do himself any favors by stealing nearly $1,700 to pay fines for parking violations. Before the injury, he was physical and a threat at the catch point, but he’ll have to prove his worth. Many players come back less explosive after a major tendon injury in their knee and his felony conviction will jeopardize his standing with the team even further.

Ethan Pouncey is in a similar situation as Kimber. A high-end four-star recruit in the 2020 class, he hasn’t gotten much time on the field due to injury. He’s struggled with a nagging hip problem for years, but he’s bulked up considerably since coming to Florida. He only got on the field in two games last season and could be a pop-up prospect this year if he’s healthy.

Most of the cornerbacks on this roster are speedy and long, but if they’re the fastballs, Jordan Young is the changeup. He’s a sophomore who came to Florida as a three-star but has the physical attributes tailor-made for press-man coverage. 247Sports profiled him as a heavy hitter who jams receivers at the line of scrimmage. He’s not likely to start this year because his peers are so talented, but he could be a situational piece well suited for short yardage stops.

Star: Jason Marshall Jr.

UAA Communications/Isabella Marley

The spotlight in Florida’s backfield was on Kaiir Elam during the 2021 season, but Marshall Jr. was genuinely excellent across the field from him. I was excited about the five-star recruit’s freshman season, boldly predicting the Gators could have the best duo of outside cornerbacks in the SEC. Yeah, I was wrong. However, Marshall Jr. showed why he was recruited so highly and is going to be one of the starters in this defense.

Sports Illustrated pointed out two games — Vanderbilt and Alabama— that especially highlighted what he can achieve. He played 21 coverage snaps against Alabama and was only targeted once, resulting in an incompletion. Vanderbilt tested him eight times and he didn’t give up a single catch. Neither of those offenses were in their groove when Florida played them, but it still speaks to his ability against SEC competition with so little college experience.

Pro Football Focus credited Marshall Jr. with the second-best completion percentage against among FBS cornerbacks in 2021. That’s an excellent foundation to build on, especially as teams are less likely to challenge him with someone like Helm or Kimber on the other side. The passing defense is expected to take a step forward under the guidance of Corey Raymond and Marshall Jr. is going to be a major part of that.

Breakout Candidate: Jalen Kimber

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

When the Gators took in Kimber, the impact of that move didn’t sink in right away for many fans. His name wasn’t heralded when he went into the transfer portal and he doesn’t have much national repute thanks to a lack of playing time. Swiping him from Georgia was a fantastic pull, though, and it didn’t take long to realize.

The line most often used to sell Kimber as a quality addition is that he was in line to start for Georgia this season. That’s good, after all, the Dawgs were national champs. It becomes more than good when you realize just how fantastic that defense was. The craziest stat I’ve seen in connection with it is this one from an excellent article from FiveThirtyEight: “Georgia held Clemson — and preseason Heisman contender QB D.J. Uiagalelei — to 3 points, the Tigers’ fewest ever under coach Dabo Swinney.”

Spring camp will enlighten us on what Kimber actually brings to the table. Sitting his freshman season after enduring a season-killing injury before his redshirt freshman year could even begin, he doesn’t have much tape out there. Considering the circumstances, it seems very likely he has reason to believe there is playing time available for the taking here in Florida. A good camp will send him on his way to earning it.

Burning Question

Syndication: Gainesville Sun

Can the Gators’ secondary finally live up to its talent level?

My answer: YES

There are three huge changes between last season and this season that will make the difference in how well the Gators will perform. All three of those are coaching-related.

First, the defense will have a much more unified idea of what’s going on during any given play. Lack of clarity between position groups make up a massive percentage of what sunk the team last year, but a singular mindset is an important part of what Patrick Toney’s defensive scheme work. Unlike Todd Grantham, he’s organized enough to make that happen.

The Gators cornerbacks were never an unathletic group during Dan Mullen’s tenure as head coach, but he could never find a way to get their talents on the field. Athleticism is still available in plenty of places on this secondary, but they finally have a coach in Corey Raymond who can refine that into playable skill.

Finally, though the defensive line is not a major strength of this team, the Gators finally have coaches who understand how to create chaos behind the line of scrimmage without utilizing exotic blitzes. Coach Spencer’s instruction will be instrumental in allowing the cornerbacks to simply do their job and not have to worry about whether the line will do theirs. The lack of trust between the line and the secondary that existed (especially over the past two seasons) can begin to evaporate.

Between the coaching from Raymond, the scheming from Toney, and Spencer buttressing the line, the cornerbacks will be put in a position to succeed. Luckily, Florida has players with enough physicality and instincts to believe that’ll happen.

Depth could become an issue considering the lack of experienced playmakers among this group, but the Gators are expected to be players in the transfer market after spring camp. What the coaching staff sees during team activities will go a long way towards deciding whether the talent among these players can outshine their lack of experience. If they feel augmentation is needed for the sake of insurance, they’ll go and get it.

