Gators Spring Camp Preview: Looking at Florida’s running backs room

One of the few things the old Gators coaching staff under Dan Mullen and the new coaching staff under Billy Napier have in common is how they value running backs. The quality depth Florida has to offer at the position speaks to that fact. Despite losing Dameon Pierce and Malik Davis, two major contributors, to the NFL draft, they still have a respectable depth chart to roll out.

Despite having five running backs who are essentially household names in Gators Nation on the 2022 roster, only three of them will be participating during team activities this spring. Nay’Quan Wright and Trevor Etienne are both good bets to factor into gameplay this fall, but Wright is injured and Etienne hasn’t enrolled yet.

Depending on how you look at it, that either leaves the Gators handcuffed regarding first impressions during spring camp or allows them to really get to know what they have in Montrell Johnson, Demarkcus Bowman, and Lorenzo Lingard. Either way, let’s take a look at the running backs in greater detail for the second segment of Gators Wire’s spring camp preview series.

For our review of Florida’s quarterbacks entering spring, click here.

Overview

UAA Communications/Hannah White

Running backs on roster:

Demarkcus Bowman

Montrell Johnson

Carlson Joseph

Lorenzo Lingard

Gabriel Ortiz

Nay’Quan Wright

Wright is the only player in this group who had significant playing time with the Gators last season. He was the third thing back, but former head coach Dan Mullen kept him in the mix with his NFL-bound peers. He unfortunately succumbed to a knee injury during the Gasparilla Bowl and will be unable to participate during spring camp. He has been pegged by some as a breakout candidate but he’ll be a step behind the others in the group. He won’t be able to take reps out of the new playbook or make an impression on the staff until he’s healthy, which could be a while.

The most experienced player is Lorenzo Lingard, who was a five-star recruit in the 2018 class but is still a redshirt junior due to injury. He transferred from Miami, ostensibly due to the lack of playing time he was able to gain with the ‘Canes. Lingard has been unable to get much of a toehold in Gainesville, either.

Story continues

Demarkcus Bowman was a five-star transfer from Clemson who makes an impact with his speed. His addition to the program sent excitement through the fanbase, but Mullen’s system for divvying up carries was downright perplexing by the end and Bowman was left in the cold. He’s expected to be a top-three back this season and could become an NFL prospect if he lives up to his recruiting ranking.

Montrell Johnson is a former Ragin’ Cajun and the inheritor of Dameon Peirce’s role as the hammer in this running backs room. He’s already developed a rapport with the coaching staff and has an established familiarity with the playbook, making him a good bet to land the starting job.

Carlson Joseph and Gabriel Ortiz are a pair of walk-ons, and neither received star rankings on 247Sports Composite. Additionally, Gators signee Trevor Etienne is expected to make an on-field impact but hasn’t enrolled yet and therefore won’t be with the team for spring camp. He runs with patience and impacts defenders with violence and should find his way into games.

Star: Montrell Johnson

Scott Clause/USA TODAY Network

The impact Johnson had on Louisiana football in 2021 was undeniable. His 838-yard season netted him the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year award and earned a shot at the SEC. His stout build gives him a power back’s skill set and he muscled his way to a very respectable 5.2 yards per carry average last season.

Whether his stats will translate to the SEC remains to be seen, but he’s lined up well for the starting job even if his performance does take a small dip. He may have a leg up with head coach Billy Napier and running backs coach Jabbar Juluke thanks to his yearlong head start in their rapport. Offensive coordinator Rob Sale hasn’t worked with Johnson before, but Sale’s fingerprints are all over the playbook Johnson learned at Louisiana, which could be even more important than his relationship with the other coaches.

Everyone knows about Johnson’s coaching continuity. An underrated aspect of his transition from the Cajuns to the Gators is the fact he’s accompanied by guard O’Cyrus Torrence. The offensive line is more reliant on the intangible aspects of football than any other position group. Johnson’s year of running behind Torrence gives their symbiotic relationship an excellent foundation to build upon this season.

There’s no definite star of the running backs group, but Johnson makes a good case. He’s versatile and young and has the confidence of the team’s shot callers. That’s to say nothing of his pass protection abilities and and potential special teams value, especially on punt coverage. He’ll probably be the starter and definitely will have a big role in this offense.

Breakout Candidate: Demarkcus Bowman

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Despite the Gators’ efforts to win Bowman over in the transfer portal, they gave him only 14 carries during the 2021 season. The former five-star was given little chance to prove his worth, which is frankly not so surprising in the context of Florida’s perplexing choices across the board in terms of running backs deployment.

This season is a clean slate and Bowman is as ready as ever to cut loose and let him shine on-field. In addition to his home run speed, 247Sports praised his lateral agility when they listed him among their 10 potential breakout candidates for the Gators’ offense. His ability to make defensive backs pay the price if defensive lineman can’t get a hand on him will be valued in Napier’s ground-pounding offensive lean.

Bowman was named to the 2021 SEC Academic Honor Roll and is one of the players Florida has honored as a Scholar Athlete of the Week this semester. Between his intellect and family-first makeup, he has the off-field traits that appeal strongly to Napier’s holistic approach to teambuilding.

Like a professional entering a contract year, Bowman is entering his third year in college, making him a potential NFL draft prospect. That can only serve as extra motivation for the unproven runner to seize his opportunity to get ahead of the pack this spring with both hands. He will be one of three healthy running backs participating, so he’ll never have a better chance to make a case for significant playing time.

Burning Question

Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Can Lorenzo Lingard do enough to finally secure a major role in the Gators’ offense?

My answer: NO

It’s been a tough go of it for Lingard, who was a hyped prospect in high school but suffered a severe leg injury in 2018 and hasn’t gotten his career back on track since. He’s a powerful runner and is committed to keeping himself in shape. Additionally, the Gators’ overhauled focus on nutrition is especially helpful for a player who is as reliant on physicality as Lingard.

Between his five-star ranking in high school and the lack of healthy running backs who will be participating in spring camp, some have pointed to Lingard as a breakout candidate. I have a hard time seeing that outcome as likely.

Lingard’s skillset is somewhat redundant with Johnson’s and Wright has considerably more on-field experience. Bowman gets the nod because he can do things no one else on this team can do. Even Etienne, a freshman who won’t be in camp, has a shot to be above him on the depth chart because he was recruited by this staff.

There’s still a place on this team for Lingard if he chooses to stick around. Special teams always need another tough, relatively fast guy for kickoff duties. He could also be useful in 21 personnel packages as an additional pass blocker or a misdirection option on intermediate yardage. Unless someone transfers, there’s just too stout of a depth chart above him to wager on his spring contributions moving the needle.

[listicle id=79389]

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1