Gators softball stays alive in WCWS with win over Oklahoma

Florida softball kept its national title hopes alive on Monday with a 9-3 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners in the Women’s College World Series held in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The fourth-seeded Gators powered past the second-seeded Sooners thanks to the dynamic duo of Reagan Walsh and Skylar Wallace. The former went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs to show for her efforts; the latter went 2-for-4 with a pair of dingers and three RBIs.

Keagan Rothrock put up another solid performance from the pitcher’s circle, throwing yet another complete game allowing three runs on seven hits and seven walks while striking out four.

Oklahoma got a pair of hits from Ella Parker and Kinzie Hanson, while Tiare Jennings slugged a two-run shot for her only base hit. Three Sooners pitchers combined efforts in the loss.

Highlights from Florida softball’s win over Oklahoma in WCWS

The two teams will face each other one more time on Tuesday to decide who gets to move on to the WCWS finals when they will face the winner of the Texas Longhorns and Stanford Cardinals matchup played later on Monday (and possibly a second game as well if Stanford wins).

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire