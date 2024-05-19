Gators softball faces off with South Alabama in Regional Finals

Florida softball will face the South Alabama Jaguars in the NCAA Gainesville Regional Championship starting at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, instead of the originally scheduled noon ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

The Gators (48-12) advanced to the NCAA Gainesville Regional Championship after a 9-1 (5-inning) victory over the Jaguars in the winner’s bracket game to start the day. The rematch will determine the bracket’s winner, who will move on to the Super Regionals.

If the Orange and Blue prevail, it will face the winner of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and Baylor Baylor Bears matchup in their respective regional finals at home inside Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

The Florida Gators are 48-12 overall this season and winners of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, having beat the Missouri Tigers to claim the title last weekend. South Alabama amassed a 34-19-1 record this season so far heading into the final game of the regionals.

