Gators softball beats Baylor Bears in NCAA Super Regionals opener

Florida softball took one step closer to a national championship on Friday with a win over the Baylor Bears in the Gainesville Super Regional held inside Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium, 4-2.

The win was UF’s 12th straight and seventh straight in postseason play, putting the Gators one away from reaching the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.

Korbe Otis scored twice — once on a solo homer in the fifth — and Katie Kistler had a two-run double in the first to stake host Florida to a lead it never relinquished in this one. Keagan Rothrock made her Super Regional debut with a solid effort, giving up two earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five for the first complete game in her last five tries.

Skylar Wallace went 1-for-2 with a walk, making her 13-for-18 in the postseason (.722) while also scoring her 86th run of the season. That run was also the 303rd of her career, making the fifth-year senior the all-time scoring leader in NCAA history.

303 career runs 💨@Wallace2Skylar now holds the record for most career runs in Division I history!#GoGators pic.twitter.com/URrmDxOqTc — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) May 24, 2024

Florida and Baylor face off for Game 2 on Saturday morning starting at 11 a.m. ET in a must-win game for the Bears. If the Gators prevail, they will punch the program’s WCWS ticket for the 12th time in history — all under Coach Tim Walton. Should the Orange and Blue falter, the rubber match will be on Sunday, with the time still to be determined.

