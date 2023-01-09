Gators’ sloppy start against SEC leads to lack of support in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
Florida once again failed to earn a single vote in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll update.
The Gators beat Georgia to wrap up Week 10 but a close loss to Texas A&M on Wednesday proved costly for the Orange and Blue. The Aggies earned one vote this week, putting them in a tie for an unofficial No. 46 spot in the poll results. That could’ve been Florida had the score gone the other way.
Fortunately, UF has a good chance to redeem itself and earns some votes if it can beat LSU and Missouri over the coming week. The Tigers in purple and gold earned six votes this week, and the Tigers from Mizzou are flat-out ranked at No. 20 overall this week. It’s a good test week for a team that needs to get a signature win sooner than later.
Colin Castleton seems to be getting some of his mojo back and Kowacie Reeves has been electric off the bench. Todd Golden almost found the right recipe against Auburn to kick off conference play, so going 2-0 this week isn’t out of the question.
Speaking of Auburn, the Tigers are one of five ranked SEC programs this week. Alabama and Tennessee are battling in the top five at Nos. 4 and 5, respectively, Arkansas checks in at No. 16 and Auburn is just below Missouri at No. 22.
Here’s a full look at the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll for men’s basketball.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Trend
1
Houston
16-1
774 (14)
+1
2
Kansas
14-1
767 (12)
+1
3
Purdue
15-1
734 (6)
-2
4
Alabama
13-2
676
+3
5
Tennessee
13-2
655
+4
6
UCLA
14-2
603
+2
7
Connecticut
15-2
601
-2
8
Gonzaga
14-3
569
+2
9
Arizona
14-2
535
-5
10
13-2
462
-4
11
Xavier
13-3
428
+7
12
Virginia
11-3
395
-1
13
Kansas State
14-1
370
+15
14
Iowa State
12-2
332
+11
15
Miami (FL)
13-2
329
-3
16
Arkansas
12-3
290
-3
17
Texas Christian
13-2
269
–
18
11-3
240
-3
19
Providence
14-3
206
+11
20
Missouri
13-2
193
+1
21
Duke
12-4
165
-7
22
Auburn
12-3
159
-2
23
Marquette
13-4
123
+11
24
Charleston
16-1
77
+8
25
San Diego State
12-3
72
+8
Schools Dropped Out
No. 16 Baylor; No. 19 Indiana; No. 22 New Mexico; No. 23 Ohio St.; No. 24 Illinois; No. 25 Kentucky.
Others Receiving Votes
Illinois 50; Baylor 48; Clemson 45; Michigan St. 38; Ohio St. 32; Saint Mary’s 30; Indiana 29; Northwestern 15; Maryland 13; Florida Atlantic 13; Kentucky 11; North Carolina 10; Rutgers 8; New Mexico 7; Louisiana State 6; Pittsburgh 5; Iowa 5; Mississippi State 4; Texas Tech 3; Nevada 2; Texas A&M 1; Boise St. 1.
