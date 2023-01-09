Gators’ sloppy start against SEC leads to lack of support in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

David Rosenberg
·3 min read

Florida once again failed to earn a single vote in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll update.

The Gators beat Georgia to wrap up Week 10 but a close loss to Texas A&M on Wednesday proved costly for the Orange and Blue. The Aggies earned one vote this week, putting them in a tie for an unofficial No. 46 spot in the poll results. That could’ve been Florida had the score gone the other way.

Fortunately, UF has a good chance to redeem itself and earns some votes if it can beat LSU and Missouri over the coming week. The Tigers in purple and gold earned six votes this week, and the Tigers from Mizzou are flat-out ranked at No. 20 overall this week. It’s a good test week for a team that needs to get a signature win sooner than later.

Colin Castleton seems to be getting some of his mojo back and Kowacie Reeves has been electric off the bench. Todd Golden almost found the right recipe against Auburn to kick off conference play, so going 2-0 this week isn’t out of the question.

Speaking of Auburn, the Tigers are one of five ranked SEC programs this week. Alabama and Tennessee are battling in the top five at Nos. 4 and 5,  respectively, Arkansas checks in at No. 16 and Auburn is just below Missouri at No. 22.

Here’s a full look at the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll for men’s basketball.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Trend

1

Houston

16-1

774 (14)

+1

2

Kansas

14-1

767 (12)

+1

3

Purdue

15-1

734 (6)

-2

4

Alabama

13-2

676

+3

5

Tennessee

13-2

655

+4

6

UCLA

14-2

603

+2

7

Connecticut

15-2

601

-2

8

Gonzaga

14-3

569

+2

9

Arizona

14-2

535

-5

10

Texas

13-2

462

-4

11

Xavier

13-3

428

+7

12

Virginia

11-3

395

-1

13

Kansas State

14-1

370

+15

14

Iowa State

12-2

332

+11

15

Miami (FL)

13-2

329

-3

16

Arkansas

12-3

290

-3

17

Texas Christian

13-2

269

18

Wisconsin

11-3

240

-3

19

Providence

14-3

206

+11

20

Missouri

13-2

193

+1

21

Duke

12-4

165

-7

22

Auburn

12-3

159

-2

23

Marquette

13-4

123

+11

24

Charleston

16-1

77

+8

25

San Diego State

12-3

72

+8

Schools Dropped Out

No. 16 Baylor; No. 19 Indiana; No. 22 New Mexico; No. 23 Ohio St.; No. 24 Illinois; No. 25 Kentucky.

Others Receiving Votes

Illinois 50; Baylor 48; Clemson 45; Michigan St. 38; Ohio St. 32; Saint Mary’s 30; Indiana 29; Northwestern 15; Maryland 13; Florida Atlantic 13; Kentucky 11; North Carolina 10; Rutgers 8; New Mexico 7; Louisiana State 6; Pittsburgh 5; Iowa 5; Mississippi State 4; Texas Tech 3; Nevada 2; Texas A&M 1; Boise St. 1.

Related

2024 RB commit locked in with Florida, return visit planned

Two Gators selected in first two rounds of ESPN's latest 2023 mock draft

Bucs S Keanu Neal (hip) questionable to return vs. Falcons

WATCH: Texans DE Jonathan Greenard returns pick-six against the Colts

Gators inch up BPI after first SEC win vs Georgia Bulldogs

List

Colin Castleton climbing Florida's all-time shot blocker list

List

Betting odds for College Football National Championship Game

List

Quick takeaways from Florida's first SEC win vs Georgia Bulldogs

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire

Recommended Stories