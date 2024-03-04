Gators slip but still among top 25 in The Athletic’s basketball rankings

The regular season is coming to a close, which means that teams are making their final moves in preparation for the upcoming postseason tournaments. Among them are the Florida Gators, which has risen meteorically of late but unfortunately lost their most recent game at the South Carolina Gamecocks.

A new week means a fresh set of college basketball rankings, including The Athletic’s offering by writer CJ Moore. In his latest update, Moore moved the Gators down from No. 20 in last week’s edition to No. 24 this week, putting them between the No. 23 St. Mary’s Gaels and No. 25 Boise State Broncos.

Looking around the SEC at other schools included in the top 25: Tennessee is the highest-ranked conference peer sitting at No. 4, followed by the Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 9), Auburn Tigers (No. 14), Kentucky Wildcats (No. 16) and South Carolina (No. 19).

The Gators return home for a rematch against Alabama on Tuesday, March 5, inside the O’Connell Center. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire