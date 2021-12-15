Gators sign four-star defensive line commit despite push from Oklahoma

The big news from Wednesday afternoon for the Gators was the signing of five-star safety Kamari Wilson, but Florida coach Billy Napier also got a major win by securing the signature of four-star defensive lineman Chris McClellan.

An Owasso, Oklahoma, native and the No. 100 player in the nation, per the 247Sports Composite, McClellan saw late attempts from the in-state Oklahoma Sooners to flip him after he committed to UF on Nov. 23. McClellan committed to the Gators without a coach in place, and Napier was able to maintain his pledge. He and Wilson are the only players in the top 100 to sign with Florida on early signing day (and the only ones in the class).

A player who mostly projects as an interior lineman, McClellan could help with UF’s depth in the trenches immediately. Florida’s class remains outside the top 60 even with Wilson’s signing, but retaining McClellan in the class is a nice win for the Gators and prevents the class from getting any worse than it already is.

