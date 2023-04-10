Gators set up official visit plans with 4-star Louisiana RB

The Florida Gators hosted John Ehret (Marrero, Louisiana) cornerback Wardell Mack over the final weekend of spring practice, and he left town with plans to return to Gainesville, according to Swamp247.

Mack got to meet with head coach Billy Napier before the end of his trip and set tentative dates of June 16-18 for his official visit to the Swamp.

“I talked with him and we set an official for the third weekend of June 16th-18th,” Mack said. “That will be my first official visit and the only one I got set up. I pretty much saw everything today, but I want to come back and get back on campus.”

Mack is a consensus four-star recruit, ranked as high as No. 26 overall in the class of 2024 by On3. The On3 industry ranking, which considers all four major recruiting services, puts Mack at No. 73 overall and No. 9 among cornerbacks in his class.

He’s also the third-highest-ranked player out of Louisiana, so getting Mack away from LSU will be key. The Tigers have a reputation for keeping the top in-state talent at home — similar to what Billy Napier is trying to re-establish at Florida —and they are the runaway favorites with 98.2% odds to land Mack.

One thing working in Florida’s favor is defensive backs coach Corey Raymond, who spent over a decade coaching at LSU across two stints. Raymond has a reputation as one of the top position coaches in the country, and the Louisiana ties should keep Florida in play down the stretch.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire