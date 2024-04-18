Gators set up official visit date for 2025 blue-chip linebacker

The list of official visitors for the Florida football program this summer continues to grow at a frenetic pace as Billy Napier and his army of staffers continue to grind away on the recruiting front.

Adding to the names of high school prospects planning on making their way to Gainesville in a couple of months is four-star linebacker Christian Gass out of Covington (Georgia) Eastside in the 2025 cycle. The 6-foot-4-inch, 205-pound defender recently told Swamp247 that he plans on making his OV with the Orange and Blue on May 31.

Gass also has official visits set up with the USC Trojans (June 7), Georgia Bulldogs (June 14) and Kentucky Wildcats (June 21).

Previous visits to Florida

The high school junior has visited campus twice in the past year since receiving a scholarship offer in January. Gass’ fist stop came in February when he swung through the Swamp for a junior day event while following that up with another visit for the second spring intrasquad scrimmage.

He noted that off-field staffer Cannon Gibbs, co-defensive coordinator Ron Roberts and head coach Billy Napier are the members of staff that he speaks with the most.

Recruiting Summary

Gass is ranked No. 249 overall and No. 28 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 268 and 30, respectively.

On3’s recruiting prediction machine has Florida out in front with a 33.4% chance of signing him, followed by Kentucky (23.5%), USC (15.2%) and the Auburn Tigers (8.6%).

