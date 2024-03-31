Gators set to host elite EDGE committed to USC on official visit

One of the top flip candidates on Florida’s recruiting board is Warner Robins High (Georgia) edge defender Isaiah Gibson, who made a verbal commitment to play for the USC Trojans.

Gibson’s pledge to USC came just a week ago, but he already had plans to visit Florida for the first spring scrimmage of the year. He says that he has no plans to de-commit, but Gibson left Gainesville with another official visit on the schedule, according to Swamp247.

“I just set it,” Gibson said of his official visit. “I just set it for the third week. I have Georgia the first week, second week South Carolina, third week will be Florida, and then after that is OU (Oklahoma).”

Recruiting Summary

Gibson is a consensus four-star recruit who will push for five-star status. 247Sports is the highest on him, ranking Gibson No. 17 overall and No. 1 at his position. On3 is almost as bullish, putting him at Nos. 24 and 2, respectively.

ESPN (135, 13) and Rivals.com (244, 17) aren’t as high on him, but he still ranked No. 37 overall on the On3 industry ranking.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire