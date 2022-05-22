Gators set to host another IMG Academy recruit on official visit

Head coach Billy Napier is always recruiting, but there seems to be a special place in his heart for IMG Academy in Bradenton. It’s no secret that Florida’s new head coach wants to create an in-state pipeline from the blue-chip factory to Gainesville, and things seem to be coming along nicely.

Last year, the Gators snagged five-star safety Kamari Wilson, and they have four-star offensive lineman Knijeah Harris already committed for the class of 2023. Now, top 100 defensive lineman Will Norman, who Florida has steadily courted over the last few months, will head to the Swamp for an official visit.

He’ll arrive on June 10 and reunite with co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Sean “Chaos” Spencer. The two have known each other from his time with the New York Giants. Spencer would give Norman pointers that are now translating to the college game.

I’ll be in Gainesville for an official visit June 10th.. Let’s Do It Gators! 🐊 — WILL NORMAN (@WThrill3) May 21, 2022

Florida last hosted Norman in April and the 6-foot-5-inch, 290-pounder left town extremely high on UF. It seems to be a race between the Gators and the Penn State Nittany Lions, who currently hold a 50-50 split of Norman’s crystal ball projections on 247Sports. LSU, Michigan, and Texas A&M round out the top five.

There’s no timeline for a decision, but the summer months before his senior year seem plausible given that he’s now scheduling official visits for June. That’s usually a sign that things are getting serious, and Florida’s been after him for some time now.

Norman is the No. 88 overall recruit on the 247Sports composite and is No. 11 among defensive linemen in the class of 2023.

Related

Florida earns commitment from this former Arizona State wide receiver Steve Spurrier weighs in on Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher drama Billy Napier shares his feelings on transfer portal, NIL during speaking tour Top 2024 linebacker recruit excited about Florida's offer 5-star edge gets Gators visit despite commitment to Notre Dame

Story continues

List

Dooley's Dozen: 12 ways scheduling changes could affect the SEC

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!