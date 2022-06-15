Gators set to host 4-star OL on official visit following successful return visit

Four-star in-state offensive lineman Roderick Kearney is coming off a two-day visit to the University of Florida. He enjoyed his first visit to the Swamp back in spring and left town with similar emotions after spending time with the team and staff on Monday and Tuesday, according to Swamp247.

“I had a great time, Kearney said. “I learned a lot about the new coaching staff and all the other coaches they have off the field. They were all great and I had a really good time. I got to see the new facility they are building, I got to hang out with some players at the school, and just meet a lot of the o-linemen.”

Offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton have been his main points of contact, and Kearney got to spend plenty of time around him over the two days he was in Gainesville. He’s enjoyed getting know both of his would-be coaches if he signed with Florida and the conversations are about more than just football.

That kind of attention has slowly moved the Gators up Kearney’s list and UF isn’t stopping there. The Gators offered wide receiver Brian Green Jr. a preferred walk-on offer on Tuesday. Green is a good friend and teammate of Kearney, so this means a lot to him.

Kearney’s been by both Florida and FSU in June. Nothing else is scheduled as far as unofficial visits go, but he does have a return to UF locked in for June 24. This time it will be an official visit, the only one Kearney plans on taking over the summer. The rest will come in the fall as he plans to make a December decision and enroll early.

The 247Sports has him at No. 128 overall in the class of 2023 and sixth among projected interior offensive linemen.

