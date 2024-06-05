Gators sending 21 athletes to NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships

The No. 3 men’s and No. 5 women’s Florida track and field teams travel to Eugene, Oregon, for the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships this week. The national championship spans four days from Wednesday, June 5, to Saturday, June 8.

The Gators have earned a total of 14 national championships (seven indoor/seven outdoor) throughout the program’s history, 13 of which have come under the guidance of head coach Mike Holloway. Additionally, the men’s program has totaled 49 individual event titles during the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships across the program’s history.

The women’s program has earned one NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championship which occurred in 2022 when they swept both the Indoor and Outdoor Championships. They boast 27 individual event titles in the program’s history, 15 of which have come under Coach Holloway’s guidance.

Men’s Qualifiers:

Wanya McCoy (100m, 200m, 4x100m)

Robert Gregory (200m)

Jevaughn Powell (400m, 4x400m)

Reheem Hayles (400m, 4x400m)

Jenoah McKiver (4x400m)

Rios Prude (4x400m)

Parvej Khan (1500m)

Malcolm Clemons (Long Jump)

Sean Dixon-Bodie (Long Jump, Triple Jump)

Kai Chang (Discus Throw)

Will Gross IV (Hammer Throw)

Abraham Sargent (Javelin Throw)

Women’s Qualifiers:

Grace Stark (100m H)

Flomena Asekol (1500m, 5000m)

Elise Thorner (3000m S)

Parker Valby (5000m, 10000m)

Claire Bryant (Long Jump, High Jump)

Anthaya Charlton (Long Jump)

Alida van Daalen (Shot Put, Discus Throw)

Gracelyn Leiseth (Shot Put)

In addition to being well regarded as the hub of track and field in the United States, Eugene is a place that is quite familiar to the Gators’ success. The last time the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships were held at Hayward Field, 2022, the Gators took home both the men’s and women’s titles. They were the first team to accomplish this feat since Oregon in 2015.

All four days of the competition will be nationally televised on ESPN.

