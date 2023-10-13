Gators seek rare road win under Billy Napier at South Carolina

Florida’s last trip to South Carolina was arguably the low point of coach Dan Mullen’s downward spiral, a 40-17 loss during dreary, chilly conditions on Columbia.

Warm and sunny is forecast for Saturday’s matchup between the Gators (4-2, 2-1 SEC) and Gamecocks (2-3, 1-2).

Are brighter days ahead away from Gainesville for Billy Napier’s Gators?

Florida’s only SEC win in five games away from the Swamp came against last November against flu-ridden, flagging Texas A&M. Otherwise, UF has lost by an average of 13.3 points, including a 33-14 decision Sept. 30 at Kentucky.

Dating to 2022, the Gators average just 23 points away from Gainesville while allowing 33.4, going 1-7. During the same span in the Swamp, where UF is 9-2 under Napier, the Gators average 33 points while yielding 18.7.

Napier has tweaked the Gators’ approach, from sleep to travel schedule, seeking answers.

“It’s a different mentality when you go on the road. I love it,” Napier said. “To me, it’s the ultimate challenge as a competitors. We’ve had a struggle. It goes back to the quality of football wasn’t very good.

“We have to play better football.”

Quick slant: Florida has lost four of its past six visits to South Carolina. Napier picked up his 50th career win against Vanderbilt.

Coaches: Napier, 10-9 in 2nd season (50-21 overall); Shane Beamer 17-14 in 3rd season.

About Florida: The Gators average just 22.8 points against FBS teams, second fewest in the SEC to South Carolina (22). Quarterback Graham Mertz has been the model of efficiency, completing 80% of his throws, and had a season-high three touchdowns passes against Vanderbilt. Florida’s run game has struggled mightily away from home, averaging just 41 yards and failing to score in two road losses. The Gators’ thin margin for error has not been helped by SEC-worst minus-4 turnover margin, including a league-low two takeaways. Redshirt freshman tight end Arlis Boardingham and true freshman receiver Eugene Wilson III could open the playbook after combining for 15 catches for 163 yards and three touchdowns against Vanderbilt. Cornerbacks Jalen Kimber and Jason Marshall Jr. are sure to be tested by South Carolina fifth-year senior Xavier Legette. He has 32 catches for 606 yards and three scores. Kimber has allowed just 28 receiving yards on three catches while Marshall has struggled, giving up three touchdowns and committed pass interference in the end zone.

About South Carolina: The Gamecocks, like the Gators, have struggled to score. A big reason is a run game averaging less than 82 yards against FBS foes. Quarterback Spencer Rattler has taken a pounding while shouldering the load. South Carolina’s has yielded 22 sacks, more than all but one SEC team. When Rattler has time, he and Legette have made defenses pay. The 6-foot-3, 227-pounder has picked up the slack for star receiver Antwane “Juice” Wells, who has nursed injuries all season and is expected to miss his third straight game. The Gamecocks allow an SEC-worst 473 yards a game against FBS competition, including a league-high 316 passing yards. Even so, freshman defensive back Jalon Kilgore has been a bright spot, leading SEC freshmen with 42 tackles. Beamer’s special teams rank among the nation’s best. All-SEC punter Kai Kroeger is a weapon.

3 things to watch

Offensive efficiency/slow starts: Against FBS competition, the Gators lead the SEC in time of possession (33:50.20), yet are last in average touchdowns (2.6). On 10 first-half drives during losses at Utah and Kentucky, the Gators punted six times, had an interception, a missed field, made a field goal and scored a touchdown.

Quarterback pressure: South Carolina is the only SEC team with fewer sacks (six) against FBS opponents than Florida (seven), but the Gators average an SEC-low 1.4 sacks. Neither squad protect particularly well, either. Alabama is the only team in the league to allow more sacks than the Gamecocks (22). The Gators have allowed 15, with several leaving Mertz slow to get off the turf.

Vertical passing game: The Gators have just five completions of 30 yards or longer in five FBS games, fewest of any SEC team other than Auburn. Only two teams in the league have yielded more 30-yard completions than South Carolina’s 11.

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium

When: 3:30 p.m.

TV: SEC Network.

Radio: ESPN FM 98.1/AM 850 WRUF, Sirius/XM 134 or 192

Weather: 78 degrees, 15% rain chance

Favorite: South Carolina 2 points

Online: orlandosentinel.com/gators; @osgators on X.

Edgar Thompson can be reached at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com