Gators to get second visit after impressing this top-ranked 2024 EDGE

While the focus of late has primarily been on the 2023 high school football recruiting class, the Florida Gators behind new head coach Billy Napier and his staff have also been pushing forward with the 2024 crop of prospects as well.

Among the best that the outgoing sophomore class has to offer is four-star EDGE defender Colin Simmons out of Duncanville (Texas), who is currently the top prospect at his position according to both the 247Sports composite and the On3 consensus. The 6-foot-3-inch, 215-pound hybrid lineman/linebacker recently wrapped up a tour of the Swamp earlier this month and appears to have enjoyed his stop.

“I like it out there in Florida. The weather feels good and everything,” he told Gators Online. “I felt like I did good at the camp and showed some of my skills and potential. Also, I just like how the staff comes off as if Florida is the place to be.

“It was great, honestly. I had fun and the place was cool. It was a little vibe.”

So far, his recruitment has been spearheaded by outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson and recruiting staffer Joe Hamilton. Simmons’ experience with the former has endowed him with a good deal of knowledge that has left him thirsty for more.

“Coach Mike Peterson has definitely taught me a few things. I feel like he could teach me more too, especially with my pass-rushing ability and more outside of football also.”

On the other hand, his connection with the latter has more of a local feel for him.

“I have a real good vibe with (coach Hamilton). He’s down from where I’m from. He’s just trying to get me back up there, especially for a game this season to see how the crowd and vibe is.”

He expects to return to Gainesville for one of the matchups in the Swamp this fall, telling Gators Online, “I’m most definitely catching a game.”

Simmons is currently pursued by the Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, Texas Longhorns, Georgia Bulldogs, USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks and Michigan Wolverines, among many others. The 247Sports composite has him ranked No. 17 nationally and third in Texas while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 13 and 1, respectively. The Sooners are way out ahead in his recruitment with an 81.8% chance of signing him according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine.

