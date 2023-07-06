Gators to get second summer visit from blue-chip 2025 linebacker

Following a successful trip to campus the first weekend of June, 2025 four-star linebacker Riley Pettijohn out of McKinney (Texas) has set another visit date with Billy Napier and his Florida football program.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 200-pound defender appears to be set for a stop in Gainesville for the Grill in the Ville event held at the end of July, according to Gators Online’s Corey Bender. It will be the second time he stops in the Swamp this summer.

“I like Florida because one, it’s in the south, and when I last visited, the coaches and facility were top-notch,” Pettijohn told GO. “I don’t really talk with anyone often, but (running backs) coach (Jabbar) Juluke or (recruiting assistant) Joe Hamilton will hit my family up sometimes.”

The Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks, Auburn Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, Oklahoma Sooners, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas A&M Aggies and Notre Dame Fighting Irish are among the many programs that have extended an offer to the rising high school junior already.

Pettijohn is ranked No. 55 overall and No. 9 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 58 and 8, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Southern Methodist Mustangs in the lead for his commitment with a 17.7% chance of signing him, followed by Texas (15.5%), FSU (13.3%) and Florida (11.1%).

