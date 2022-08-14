Gators score huge commitment from this IMG Academy defensive lineman

Billy Napier scored big on Saturday when four-star defensive lineman Will Norman out of IMG Academy in Bradenton — an institution that the Gators have put a significant emphasis on recruiting from — committed to play for Florida football.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 290-pound in-state prep prospect had the Texas A&M Aggies, Penn State Nittany Lions, LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers and Auburn Tigers along with Florida as his preferred destinations. It appears that Napier along with co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Sean “Chaos” Spencer helped tipped the scales toward the Orange and Blue when push came to shove.

“I’m closest with coach Napier, coach Spencer and also coach (ILB/OLB defensive analyst Jamar) Chaney, as well as the whole D-line room,” Norman said according to Gators Online. “I look forward to being used similar to how they are currently using Gervon Dexter, showing versatility as an interior defensive lineman.”

Norman is ranked No. 143 overall and No. 21 at his position in his class nationally according to the 247Sports composite, while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 156 and 18, respectively. Florida had held a solitary crystal ball prediction from 247Sports prior to his decision while On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gave the Gators a 63.3% chance of landing him.

