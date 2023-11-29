Gators safety Kamari Wilson’s transfer status in question

The player that broke the IMG Academy curse at Florida, former five-star safety Kamari Wilson, is hitting the transfer portal after two years with the Gators, according to a report from 247Sports’ Graham Hall.

Or is he?

Once the report began to circulate a social media account claiming to be Wilson’s denied the report.

“My son never told anyone he was entering the portal,” Wilson’s father wrote. “Fake News!”

My Son never told anyone he was entering the portal !!! Fake News! — Terrence Wilson (@Terrenc89933694) November 29, 2023

Wilson disappeared from the team’s depth chart ahead of Week 4. Head coach Billy Napier noted that the safety failed to make the travel roster, and that was the last we saw of him in a Gators uniform. Wilson took a redshirt and sat the rest of the season, giving way to Jordan Castell and Bryce Thornton.

It would make sense for Wilson to enter the transfer portal given the way the season went for him, but he has yet to make an official announcement. The expectation remains for him to end up somewhere other than Gainesville next season, but he could surprise everyone by setting the record straight.

Wilson would be the sixth Gator to hit the portal, following safety Jadarrius Perkins, offensive lineman Jordan Herman, tight end Jonathan Odom and kicker Adam Mihalek.

