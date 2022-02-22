Gators rope in this in-state 4-star cornerback for another visit

It is no secret that Billy Napier is focused on the defensive backfield in his efforts to rebuild Florida football to its previous glory as “DBU” and the Gators recruiting staff has walked the walk so far. They landed a big fish in the 2022 class signing five-star safety Kamari Wilson from IMG Academy and they do not look to be resting on those laurels just yet.

One of the bigger targets in the 2023 recruiting cycle for Florida is four-star cornerback Damari Brown from American Heritage (Plantation, Florida). The highly-heralded in-state prospect has set his visit to Gainesville for March 6, just a day after he visits the Florida State State Seminoles in Tallahassee.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 185-pound defensive back has already drawn strong interest from the Clemson Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes and Penn State Nittany Lions, receiving offers from the former three as well as the Oklahoma Sooners in 2022.

Speaking with On3’s Billy Embody, Brown said, “It’s heating up. I’m just taking it one day at a time… I’m blessed. These schools are coming in from left and right and I’m trying to weigh my options. Just not letting myself get too big-headed, staying humble. Just letting it play out.”

On3 Consensus Rankings currently has Brown the No. 31 cornerback and 317th-ranked player overall, as well as the No. 62 junior player in Florida overall. He will be joined by fellow American Heritage wide receivers Brandon Inniss and Santana Fleming — both four-star rated — as well as four-star safety Daemon Fagan when he visits Gainesville next month.

