Gators romp: Florida football upsets No. 9 Tennessee at The Swamp

Florida football was in need of a statement win in year two under head coach Billy Napier and came through with one in a big way on Saturday night.

Before a frenzied sellout of 90,751 at The Swamp, the Florida Gators (2-1, 1-0 SEC) built a 19-point halftime lead and held on to upset No. 9 Tennessee 29-16.

Florida won its 10th straight at The Swamp against the rival Vols, scoring 26 straight points to build a 26-7 halftime lead. From there, the Gators managed the clock and came up with three fourth down stops on defense to hold off the Vols. It was Napier's second win against a ranked team in his Florida tenure and first since knocking off No. 7 Utah last year in his UF debut.

Here are three takeaways from the Florida win:

Florida QB Graham Mertz solid in his first SEC start

Mertz completed 17 of 20 passes with 1 TD in the first half, helping the Gators build a 26-7 halftime lead. He led UF on a 14-play, 82-yard TD drive which took 7:28 off the clock, stretching from the first to second quarter. The drive, capped by a 4-yard Montrell Johnson run, gave UF its first lead, 12-7, and got the crowd into the game. Mertz then scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak to extend UF's lead to 19-7 and elude the Tennessee rush and find Johnson on an 18-yard screen pass to give UF a 26-7 lead it took into halftime. Mertz went 19 of 24 for 116 yards and 1 TD.

Big play from RB Trevor Etienne sparks Florida football run game

Etienne's 62-yard touchdown in the first quarter cut the Tennessee lead to 7-6 and got UF's raucous crowd back into the game. Florida would go on to score four touchdown drives in the first half and dominate time of possession, holding the ball for 21:42 to Tennessee's 8:18. The Gators rushed for 135 yards in the first half and 173 yards for the game. Etienne finished with a career-high 172 yards and 1 TD.

Florida Gators defense records first turnover, responds from early punch

After allowing Tennessee to march on a six-play, 71-yard touchdown drive to start the game, Florida's defense settled in nicely, holding the Vols scoreless for the rest of the half. Florida recorded its first turnover of the season when pressure from Desmond Watson resulted in a bad throw from Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton, which Devin Moore intercepted and returned 39 yards to UT's 18-yard line, setting up a UF touchdown.

In the second half, UF's defense came up with a big red zone stop, with linebacker Scooby Williams and safety Jordan Castell combining for a tackle for loss on a 4th-and-1 from the 17-yard line. Overall, the game was a huge statement for the UF defense under first-year coordinator Austin Armstrong, who devised a strong game plan to slow Tennessee's up-tempo offensive attack.

