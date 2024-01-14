Gators rise in NET rankings after home win over Arkansas

Todd Golden talked about keeping focus after a blowout loss at the Ole Miss Rebels last Wednesday and it appears that his team took it to heart.

The Gators earned their first Southeastern Conference win in three tries over the visiting Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday inside the O’Connell Center, 90-68, to improve to 11-5 overall. It was a much-needed win for Florida, even if it was only of the Quadrant 3 variety.

As a result of the resounding win, the Gators rose 11 spots to No. 48 overall in the NET rankings, putting them between the No. 47 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 49 Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Here’s how the quadrant system breaks things up:

Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75

Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135

Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240

Quadrant 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353

Florida now is 0-4 against Quadrant 1 opponents, 3-1 against Quadrant 2 opponents, 3-0 against Quadrant 3 opponents and 5-0 against Quadrant 4 opponents.

Next up, the Gators return to the road to take on the Tennessee Volunteers inside Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire